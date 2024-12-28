Several parts of Rajasthan record light, moderate rainfall

Jaipur: Several places in both eastern and western parts of Rajasthan recorded light to moderate rain in the last 24 hours, with Jhalawar recording the highest rainfall during this period, a MeT department spokesperson said on Saturday.

In the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Saturday, the highest rainfall of 86 mm was recorded in Jhalawar district. Hailstorms were reported at some places in the eastern part of the state, including Dausa and Alwar.

Dense to very dense fog was recorded in some areas of Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department here said.

Sangod in Kota, Nainwa in Bundi and Shahabad in Baran district recorded 40 mm of rain, while various other places recorded 10-30 mm of rainfall during the period.

According to the MeT bulletin, the highest maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Anta, Baran district.

The lowest minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jaisalmer.

Phalodi recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 9.1 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 9.2 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 9.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 13.2 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

The only hill station in the state, Mount Abu, recorded a temperature of 6 degrees Celsius last night.