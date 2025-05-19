Several parts of Tamil Nadu receive moderate, isolated heavy rain

Chennai: Several parts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai and suburbs experienced moderate and isolated heavy rain, providing much respite to the residents this summer.

Overnight rain that continued in a few places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ulunthurpet, Mayiladuthurai and certain other districts owing to the upper air circulation over the Bay of Bengal that moved towards the Tamil Nadu coast, plunged the temperatures. The sudden rain on Monday morning took many office goers by surprise.

The incessant rain in Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district for two consecutive days has submerged paddy crops raised in about 500 acres, a source said.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas today. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

Light to moderate rain would be received at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area on Tuesday, it said.

IMD forecast heavy rain at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli districts and other parts till May 24.