Several parts of TN receive moderate, isolated heavy rain, as SW Monsoon likely to advance

Chennai: Several parts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and suburbs, experienced moderate and isolated heavy rain, providing much respite to the residents this summer.

Overnight rain that continued in a few places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ulunthurpet, Mayiladuthurai and certain other districts owing to the upper air circulation over the Bay of Bengal that moved towards the Tamil Nadu coast, plunged the temperatures. The sudden rain on Monday morning took many office goers by surprise.

As of May 19, there were favourable conditions for further advancement of the South West Monsoon over some parts of the South Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area; parts of the South Bay of Bengal; the central Bay of Bengal, and some more parts of northeast Bay of Bengal during next two to three days.

"This would fetch rain for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region," says B Amudha, head of IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Giving an update on the SW Monsoon, she said the upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal would fetch some rainfall for the next two days over Tamil Nadu.

"There's also an upper air cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea on May 21, and it is likely to become a low-pressure area on May 22 and is expected to move northwards and further intensify," she added.

The Southwest Monsoon normally sets in the first week of June. Tamil Nadu is largely dependent on the Northeast Monsoon to meet its water requirement for drinking and agricultural purposes.

Speaking to reporters here, Amudha said the pre-monsoon rainfall for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from March 1 to May 19 was 192.7 mm, which is 90 per cent more than the normal rainfall of 101.4 mm.

During the last 24 hours, Rishivandhiyam in Kallakurichi district received a maximum rainfall of 14 cm, while Rameswaram, Veppur, Lalpet, Manalurpet, and Kallakudi, received 11 cm each, she said.

The incessant rain in Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district for two consecutive days has submerged paddy crops raised in about 500 acres, a source said.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas today. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

Light to moderate rain would be received at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area on Tuesday, it said.

IMD forecast heavy rain at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli districts and other parts till May 24.