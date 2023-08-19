Several people injured as buses collide in Kerala

Kozhikode (Ker), Aug 19 (PTI) Several people including women sustained injuries after a state-run KSRTC bus collided with a private bus near Vatakara in this north Kerala district on Saturday.

The incident took place when the KSRTC bus was heading towards Kannur on the national highway in the morning.

"The accident happened when the driver of the private bus tried to overtake the KSRTC bus. Several passengers of both buses sustained injuries," a police officer told told PTI.

The driver of the state-run bus also sustained serious injury on his leg, the police official said.

All the injured were rushed to various nearby hospitals and they were recovering well, they added. PTI LGK SS