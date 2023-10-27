Several people injured in group clash

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (PTI) Several people were injured when two groups clashed at a village near here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Two platoons of police force (comprising 60 police personnel) deployed at the village under the jurisdiction of Mancheswar police station to bring normalcy, a police officer said.

Several people were injured in the clash that broke out between the people of two wards of the village. Though the exact reason behind the clash has not yet been ascertained, police suspect a political rivalry behind the violence.

The two groups of villagers had a political rivalry since the last panchayat elections. Early on Friday, the two groups started pelting stones and bottles at each other. Some houses were also damaged in the clash, police said.

"After getting information, we rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Two platoons of police force have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order in the area. Now the situation is under control," said Goutam Kisan, ACP zone 5, Bhubaneswar.

On September 1 this year, a similar group clash had taken place at the village in which over 10 persons were injured. PTI BBM RG