Several people join long march seeking justice for deceased Dalit protester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Several people are joining the long march seeking justice for Dalit man Somnath Suryawanshi who died in judicial custody in Parbhani city of Maharashtra, organisers claimed on Monday.

The long march set out from Parbhani on January 17, will culminate in Mumbai between February 17 to 20, said an organiser.

The march comprises people from various walks of life and some social organisations.

"State government officials regularly meet us at various locations but are not committing anything in writing. They are only giving oral assurances," the march organiser Sudhir Salve told PTI.

He said protesters set out on foot at 6-7 AM after taking a night halt. We walk nearly 30 km every day in 12 hours", he added.

Suryawanshi died in judicial custody of Parbhani Police, days after he was arrested in connection with violence over the desecration of the glass-encased replica of the Constitution in the city. PTI AW NSK