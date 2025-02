Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) Forty persons have been booked for organising a sheep fight in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

The event was held on Sunday in Dombivali East, the Tilaknagar police station official added.

"A raid was carried out by the Crime Branch Unit III. We have booked 40 persons under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Maharashtra Police Act. Ten of these persons have been identified. No arrest has been made in the case," the official said. PTI COR BNM