Several places in Rajasthan likely to remain cloudy for next 48 hours: MeT Department

Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Several places in Rajasthan are likely to remain cloudy for the next 48 hours due to the effect of a western disturbance, a MeT Department spokesperson has said.

On April 3, there is a possibility of light rain with thunder in Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions. During this, sudden strong winds can blow at a speed of 40-50 kilometers per hour at some places, the department said.

The minimum and maximum temperature in the state may increase by three-five degrees Celsius in the next three-four days. On April 5 and 6, the maximum temperature in Barmer, Jaisalmer and surrounding areas is likely to be recorded at 42 degrees Celsius and the MeT Department also predicted heatwave at some places.

Meanwhile, the weather in the state remained dry in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning. During this period, the maximum temperature was recorded in Barmer at 40.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded in Sikar at 12 degrees Celsius. PTI AG MNK MNK