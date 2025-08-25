Itanagar, Aug 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram on Monday welcomed several prominent political and social leaders to the party, calling their decision a commitment to truth, justice and democracy.

"Your decision to walk with the Congress is not merely a political choice, it is a solemn commitment to the values of truth, justice, democracy, and the welfare of our people, as well as to uphold the sanctity of India’s sovereignty and Constitution," Siram said while addressing party workers at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here.

He added that the Congress is not just an organisation; it is a movement born of sacrifice, struggle, and service to the nation.

"To join this family means dedicating ourselves to the larger cause of the people, above personal interests or ambitions," Siram said.

Reaffirming the guiding principles of unity, discipline, and integrity, he appealed to party members to work with sincerity and discourage ‘Ayaram-Gayaram’ politics.

"If we stand together with sincerity, no force can weaken us, no propaganda can mislead us, and no division can break us. I once again welcome our new colleagues with open arms. Let us march forward, united, disciplined, and dedicated, to restore democracy, protect people’s rights, and bring true development and justice to Arunachal Pradesh," Siram added.

The mass joining ceremony, chaired by APCC general secretary (administration and organisation) Chera Taya, saw the entry of several leaders from different political parties and social organisations.

The new entrants expressed gratitude to the Congress leadership for their warm welcome and pledged to work with dedication and unity for the welfare of the people of the state.

Those who joined the party included former MLA aspirant from Rumgong, Tahan Mibang; former MLA candidate and Guwahati High Court advocate, Dungli Gollo; former MP candidate from Eastern Arunachal and BJP worker, Bandey Mili; BJP worker from Itanagar, Gokia Ajay; former Galo Welfare Society president and advocate, Mepe Ete, among others. PTI UPL UPL MNB