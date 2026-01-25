Several projects connected with Vizhinjam port long overdue: V D Satheesan

Kochi (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) Congress leader V D Satheesan on Sunday said that there were several projects -- like road and rail outreach and an outer ring road -- in connection with the Vizhinjam port development which were to be completed by now, but have not.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said that unless these related projects are completed, the port development would not become fully beneficial for the state and the people.

He claimed that the road and rail outreach projects were announced in 2014, but have not been completed yet.

Similar was the situation with regard to the proposed fishing harbour, fish processing park, outer ring road and a growth corridor, he told reporters here.

Satheesan also claimed that the UDF had in 2014 acquired 90 per cent of the land for the port development, but the acquisition of the remaining 10 per cent was yet to be completed.

"Even the phase 1 development of the port was delayed by five years as it was completed in 2024 as against the initial deadline of 2019," he added.

Despite the government allegedly failing to complete those projects, "we will completely support the efforts towards development of the port and the surrounding area".

He said that he had pointed out these aspects during the inaugural ceremony port's second phase development.

The second phase development of the port was inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to Adani Ports, it will be investing Rs 16,000 crore in the second phase development and has overall committed Rs 30,000 crore in the seaport project. PTI HMP KH