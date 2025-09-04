Several rivers in spate following heavy rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The water levels of several rivers in Odisha continued to rise on Thursday, with the IMD forecasting more rains even as the well-marked low-pressure area moved to neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Among the rivers, the water levels of which have been rising, are Mahanadi, Baitarani, Jalaka and Budhabalang, officials said.

The Baitarani river has already breached the warning level, while the Subarnarekha is flowing 4 metres below the danger mark, they said.

Water Resources Department's Engineer-in-Chief Chandrasekhar Padhi said there is no flood situation around any river, except a minor one at Baitarani.

In a statement, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said the water level of the Baitarani at Akhuapada in Bhadrak district has been marked as severe.

The water levels of both Jalaka and Budhabalanga rivers in Balasore district are also on a rising trend, it said.

Meanwhile, Padhi said Hirakud reservoir was at 626.23 foot against the full reservoir level of 630 feet.

The floodwater is being released through 16 sluice gates, and the districts downstream of the Mahanadi have been informed regarding it, he said.

Heavy rains battered the state over the last three days, leading to the situation. Apart from the low-pressure area, the active monsoon trough also led to widespread rainfall, officials said.

Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Balangir were the most affected places, they said.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning are likely in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur districts till Friday morning, they added.