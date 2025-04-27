Several shanties gutted in massive fire in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) At least a dozen shanties were gutted in a massive fire in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday.

The shanties, housing migrant labourers, were gutted at ward number 21 late Saturday night, leaving many families homeless and in urgent need of assistance, the official said.

In a swift and compassionate response to a tragic fire, he said the district administration under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rakesh Minhas extended immediate relief to the affected families.

All the 12 affected families were provided essential supplies, the official said, adding “the loss faced by the families is heartbreaking. We stand with them in this hour of need and will ensure that all necessary support is extended to them.” PTI TAS NB