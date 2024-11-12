Several shanties gutted in massive fire in Kolkata

Kolkata: Several shanties were gutted in a massive blaze in Kalikapur area of Kolkata on Tuesday evening, a fire official said.

Four fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze that erupted around 5.15 pm, he said.

The fire also spread to adjacent buildings which were partially damaged, the official said.

"The fire broke out in a hut in Kalikapur in Survey Park police station area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire has been brought under control. But several shanties have been burnt to ashes," the officer told PTI.

A team of officers from Survey Park police station was deployed at the spot, a police officer said. PTI SCH ACD