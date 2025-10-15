Several states approached NCRTC for semi-high-speed Namo Bharat corridors: Official

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) To expand the footprint of India's first regional rapid transit network, several states, including Karnataka, have approached the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to prepare detailed studies for the new semi-high-speed Namo Bharat corridors aimed at boosting intercity connectivity.

The Karnataka government has approached the NCRTC for four semi-high-speed Namo Bharat corridors from Bengaluru to strengthen regional transport links across the southern state and its neighbouring regions, an official told PTI.

The proposed corridors include Bengaluru-Hoskote-Kolar (65 km), Bengaluru-Mysuru (145 km), Bengaluru-Tumakuru (60 km), and Bengaluru-Hosur-Krishnagiri-Dharmapuri (138 km), the last of which extends into Tamil Nadu, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has given its approval for the detailed project report (DPR) of a proposed 70-km high-speed corridor between Lucknow and Kanpur, to be prepared by the NCRTC, the official said.

Once operational, the corridor is expected to cut travel time between the two cities from 90 minutes to about 50 minutes, significantly improving regional mobility, he said.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has granted in-principle approval to the NCRTC for the preparation of an alternative analysis report and detailed project report for the proposed Namo Bharat Corridor between Lucknow and Kanpur," Puneet Vats, Chief PRO, NCRTC, told PTI.

According to Vats, these initiatives mark a major step toward the modernisation of intercity travel in India, modelled on the success of the country's first Namo Bharat corridor between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, spanning 82 km, has operationalised a 55-km stretch since October 2023, serving more than 10 million commuters so far.

Designed for speeds up to 160 kmph, the corridor has demonstrated how high-speed regional rail can reduce road congestion and support sustainable economic growth, Vats said.

The NCRTC is also working on the Delhi-Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror-Alwar corridor.

Once fully functional, it is expected to raise public transport use along the corridor from 37 per cent to 63 per cent, and eliminate more than one lakh private vehicles from roads daily, contributing to improved air quality and shorter travel times, the official said.

Vats added that the success of the Delhi-Meerut line is prompting other states to explore similar corridors to promote balanced urban development and seamless regional mobility. PTI SHB ARI ARI