Several states, UTs celebrate their formation day; PM, Prez extend greetings

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Several states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab celebrated their formation day on Saturday, with political leaders hailing their contribution in the country's progress.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Delhi, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands also have their foundation days on November 1.

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep came into being on this day in 1956. Punjab and Haryana were formed in 1966, while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

Delhi attained Union Territory status on this day 69 years ago, on November 1, 1956, following the reorganisation of Indian states.

In a series of posts on microblogging platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the states celebrating their formation day.

Modi, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh on the 25th anniversary of its formation, said, "This state, dedicated to nature and culture, is today engaged in setting ever-new benchmarks of progress. Many areas here, once affected by Naxalism, are now competing in development." The Prime Minister inaugurated the new building of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, and also unveiled a statue of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on its premises.

The state assembly began its journey from a private school in Raipur in 2000, the year the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh, according to an official statement.

On Kannada Rajyotsava, the Prime Minister greeted the spirit of excellence and industrious nature of the people of Karnataka.

"We also celebrate the outstanding culture of Karnataka, reflected in its literature, art, music and more. The state embodies the spirit of progress rooted in wisdom. I pray that people of the state are happy and healthy," he said.

He said Kerala is a state whose people have been excelling in diverse sectors globally and have distinguished themselves for their creativity as well as innovation.

"The state's scenic landscapes and centuries-old heritage reflect India's vibrant cultural grandeur. May the people of Kerala always be blessed with good health and success," Modi said.

Greeting the people of Madhya Pradesh, he said, "Nestled in the heart of the country, our state is today infusing a new pace of progress in every sector by prioritising the aspirations of every individual." He also extended his heartiest congratulations to all the residents of Haryana.

"This historic land has been an example for the entire country due to the tireless hard work of our farmer brothers and sisters, the unparalleled valour of our soldiers, and the remarkable performance of our youth," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu also took to X and greeted people of the states and UTs celebrating their formation day. She wished them success and extended best wishes for the well-being of residents.

"Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India's progress," she wrote.

"May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their journey of development. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents," Murmu added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said these states are progressing towards public welfare, cleanliness and prosperity.

In separate X posts, he prayed for the states' prosperity and glory.

Extending his best wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh, Shah said the Central and state governments are fully committed to eliminating Naxalism, which is an obstacle to the development and welfare of Chhattisgarh, a state rich in tribal culture and arts.

In his message to the people of Haryana, Shah said the state is known for its valiant soldiers and hardworking farmers, and has set new benchmarks in good governance and public welfare.

To the people of Madhya Pradesh, he said the state is full of cultural heritage, encompassing natural beauty and it is continuously progressing towards public welfare, cleanliness and prosperity.

Shah also highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also extended warm greetings to the people of these states and UTs on their Foundation Day.

"Each of these regions adds its own unique colour, language, and tradition to the vibrant fabric of our beautiful nation. Together, they represent the true spirit of India -- unity in diversity, and progress through harmony," he said.

"Let us celebrate this day by reaffirming our shared commitment to equality, justice, and love -- the values that hold our country together," Gandhi added.

Reflecting on Karnataka's 69-year journey since unification, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid homage to the martyrs of the unification movement, recalling figures such as Aluru Venkata Rao, Andanappa Doddameti, Gudleppa Hallikeri, Siddappa Kambli, R H Deshpande, Kaujalgi Srinivas Rao, and Kengal Hanumanthaiah.

"Today's Karnataka is the fruit of their struggle," he observed.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, taking part in the Kerala Piravi celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, said that everyone has to be part of the nation-building process and the people cannot be "spectators" in the country's development.

The Governor recalled the role played by V P Menon, the Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of the States from 1947-51, along with then Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel, in unifying the princely states into the Indian Union, according to a statement from Raj Bhavan. PTI TEAM RUK RUK