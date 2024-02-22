Several strategic roads in North and East Sikkim blocked due to heavy snowfall: BRO

Gangtok, Feb 22 (PTI) Several strategically important roads in North and East Sikkim are blocked due to heavy snowfall, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) said in a statement on Thursday.

Strategically important roads along Lachung and Lachen axis and the national highway to Nathu La and Tamze have experienced exceptionally heavy snowfall causing disruption of socio-economic activities and posing a challenge to all road users.

"Due to disturbance from western Himalayan region, the weather in Sikkim has taken a swift turn because of which Northern and Eastern part of Sikkim is experiencing heavy snowfall," it said..

Further, post devastating flash floods in Sikkim, the lines of communication, leading to North Sikkim, especially to Lachen Valley have suffered extensive damage, the BRO said, adding it had restored connectivity for the armed forces deployed along Lachen Valley via Donkyala pass, located at 18,200 feet.

Following an unprecedented heavy snowfall, a team of 758 BRTF under Project Swastik of Border Roads Organization (BRO) has mobilised their heavy machinery and manpower to keep strategic roads leading to border areas open.

"Inspite of inclement weather conditions, a team of 758 BRTF remains committed to keep these vital lines of communication open so that movement of men and material does not suffer. Freezing temperatures, insufficient oxygen, high winds and blizzards, etc, could not deter the will and determination of brave workers of BRO, who despite all odds, has ensured unhindered movement vehicles in North and East Sikkim," it said. PTI KDK RG