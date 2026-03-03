Several temples across TN restrict darshan timings due to lunar eclipse

Chennai (PTI): Several temples across Tamil Nadu have restricted the darshan timings on Tuesday due to total lunar eclipse.

The Marundeeswar temple in Chennai, Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwar temple in Madurai, Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam, and the Subramaniaswamy temple at Marudhamalai hills in Coimbatore were among the temples that closed the temple doors as per custom observed during the celestial event.

The TTD temple at T Nagar, here, also remained closed for the eclipse.

The temples will reopen for darshan after the purification rituals were performed, an official said.

The first total lunar eclipse for this year will be visible during the ending phase in Chennai and Kanyakumari for upto 31 minutes from 6.17 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department.