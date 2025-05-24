Several toilets vandalised at Thane station by anti-social elements: Central Railway

Thane, May 24 (PTI) Several toilets at Thane station were found vandalised on Saturday morning, a Central Railway official said.

These were located at platform number 1 (Kalyan end), platform number 2 (in the middle and at Kalyan-end) as well as platform number 10A, a CR release said.

"The public toilet facilities were found in an unusable condition, with severe physical damage and intentional blockage reported at all five sites. The vandalism was carried out by anti-social elements during the night of May 23. The incident has led to significant inconvenience for daily commuters and resulted in extensive damage to railway property," it said.

CR officials said restoration work was underway, adding people must come forward and inform Railway Protection Force if they have any inputs on the incident so that the guilty can be punished. PTI COR BNM