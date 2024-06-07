Several trains cancelled for infrastructure upgrade work at Sealdah, passengers face hardship

Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) Passengers faced hardship on Friday as several suburban trains were cancelled or short-terminated for infrastructure upgrade at Sealdah station here, officials said.

Eighty local trains were cancelled on Friday due to the upgrade-related work, including length extension of five platforms to accomodate 12-coach EMU trains and electronic interlocking system, an Eastern Railway official said.

He said a good number of trains are also likely to be cancelled on Saturday for the three-day infrastructure modernisation activity at Sealdah station, which started from the early hours of Friday.

The ER official, however, said out of 21 platforms at Sealdah, operations in only five were suspended.

A total of 147 services of suburban trains will be short-terminated or short-originated, while 806 trains will continue to run during the period of the upgrade work.

Four express trains will originate and terminate at Kolkata station instead of Sealdah station, he said.

These trains are Sealdah-Ajmer Superfast Express, Hate Bajare Express, Sealdah-Balurghat Express and Sealdah-Asansol Superfast Express, the official said.

With Friday being a working day, the cancellation and short-termination led to crowding of trains, and passengers having to wait for longer than usual at different stations. PTI AMR RBT