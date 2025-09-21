Several trucks stranded due to dilapidated condition of national highway in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 21 (PTI) Several trucks carrying essential commodities to Mizoram are currently stranded on the National Highway due to the dilapidated condition of the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch, an official said on Sunday.
NH-306, a certain stretch of which is also called NH-6, is the primary lifeline of Mizoram, linking the northeastern state with the rest of the country through Assam's Silchar town.
The official said the Sairang-Kawnpui section of the NH, which was repaired from July to August, was again in deplorable condition now making it difficult for trucks carrying essential commodities to travel.
According to him, over 600 trucks heading for Aizawl and Assam were stranded till Sunday morning due to the dilapidated condition of NH-306/6.
While 339 trucks carrying essential commodities and coming to Aizawl were stranded at Kawnpui, another 264 empty trucks heading for Assam were stranded at Khamrang, he said.
He said that over 500 Assam-bound trucks stranded between Sairang and Khamrang were released from Saturday.
Meanwhile, Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA) and Northeast Transporters' Union have decided not to transport essential items during the rainy season next year if the NH-306/6 is not in good condition.
MIMA president PC Laldinthara said that the two organisations held a meeting in Aizawl on Saturday agreed to make concerted efforts to address the problems faced due to dilapidated condition of the national highway.
The meeting decided not to transport essential commodities and other goods during the rainy season next year if the national highway is not fit for travel, he said. PTI CORR RG