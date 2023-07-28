Several WR long-distance, suburban trains delayed as civil work at Virar damages signalling cables

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) At least 10 long-distance and 20 suburban trains were delayed on the Western Railway network on Friday after several core signalling cables were damaged during civil work underway at Virar station in neighbouring Palghar district, an official said.

During piling work on platform number 2 and 3 at the north-end of the station, 12 core signalling cables got damaged, leading to point and signals not functioning at the site, WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

"Two points have been restored and work is underway on other points. The additional railway manager and three signalling officials have rushed to the site to ensure speedy restoration work," Thakur said. PTI KK BNM BNM