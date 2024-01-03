Severe cold conditions persist in Rajasthan, Sikar records 3 deg Cel

Jaipur: Severe cold conditions continue to persist in many areas of Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sikar and Phalodi.

The Met office on Wednesday said the night temperature was recorded at 3.0 degrees Celsius in Sikar and 3.9 degrees in Sirohi.

It was at 4.2 degrees Celsius each in Bikaner and Fatehpur, 4.4 degrees in Phalodi, 5.6 degrees in Pilani, 5.7 degrees in Alwar and 5.2 degrees in Karauli, the weather office said.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts also fell to about 11 degrees, the Met office said.

The weather remained dry during the previous 24 hours. Dense to very dense fog was seen in many parts while eastern Rajasthan is in the grip of a cold wave, according to a Met bulletin.