Advertisment
#National

Severe cold conditions persist in Rajasthan, Sikar records 3 deg Cel

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
03 Jan 2024
New Update
People sit around a bonefire on a cold winter day, at the Sangam in Prayagraj

Representative image

Jaipur: Severe cold conditions continue to persist in many areas of Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sikar and Phalodi.

Advertisment

The Met office on Wednesday said the night temperature was recorded at 3.0 degrees Celsius in Sikar and 3.9 degrees in Sirohi.

It was at 4.2 degrees Celsius each in Bikaner and Fatehpur, 4.4 degrees in Phalodi, 5.6 degrees in Pilani, 5.7 degrees in Alwar and 5.2 degrees in Karauli, the weather office said.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts also fell to about 11 degrees, the Met office said.

The weather remained dry during the previous 24 hours. Dense to very dense fog was seen in many parts while eastern Rajasthan is in the grip of a cold wave, according to a Met bulletin.

#Rajasthan Weather #Bikaner #Sikar coldest #dense fog #Rajasthan
Advertisment
Subscribe