Severe cold, dense fog persist in Rajasthan; light rain likely next week

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Severe cold conditions persisted across Rajasthan on Thursday, with dense fog affecting several areas in the morning, according to the Meteorological Department said.

Weather remained dry across the state during the past 24 hours. While moderate to dense fog was reported at various locations, several districts experienced cold wave and "cold day" conditions due to the intense chill.

Pali recorded the lowest temperature at 4.1 degrees Celsius, followed by 4.4 degrees in Fatehpur and Lunkaransar, 4.7 degrees in Sirohi and 6 degrees Celsius in Pilani and Sikar, the department said.

The hill station Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius.

The department said dense fog and severe cold are likely to continue over the coming days.

Under the influence of a new western disturbance, light rain accompanied by thunder is expected at isolated places in northern and eastern parts of the state on January 31 and February 1, it added. PTI AG AKY AKY