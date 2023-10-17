Severe cold grips mid, higher hills in Himachal, Narkanda sees first snowfall in Oct

Shimla, Oct 17 (PTI) Tribal areas and high mountain passes in Himachal Pradesh received moderate snowfall during a 24-hour period ending at 3 pm on Tuesday while Narkanda and Kharapatthar in Shimla district witnessed their first snow this month, weather officials said.

The high-altitude tribal areas and other high mountain ranges in Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Chamba and Kullu experienced cold wave conditions as the mercury stayed three to five degrees below the freezing point, they added.

"Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Rohtang Pass, the Churdhar ranges, Jalori Pass and Jot (Chamba) received snowfall, while Narkanda, Kharapatthar and Hatu Peak in Shimla district received snow for the first time in October as per the record available," Director of the Shimla meteorological office Surinder Paul said.

The data of only major stations is available with the local Met department.

The mid and higher hills reeled under intense cold wave conditions following the snowfall in the higher reaches and widespread rains in the mid and lower hills as the mercury plummeted and stayed two to six degrees below normal.

Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district and Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded their minimum temperatures at 0.7 degrees Celsius and 1.7 degrees Celsius respectively. Key tourist destination Manali recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

The maximum temperatures also dipped and stayed five to 15 degrees below normal as thunderstorms accompanied by chilly winds lashed the region.

Chamba, Dalhousie, Dharamshala, Sundernagar and Manali recorded day temperatures of 17 degrees Celsius, 11.7 degrees Celsius, 16 degrees Celsius, 20.6 degrees Celsius and 13.3 degrees Celsius respectively, the Met said.

Widespread rains accompanied by lightning and thunder lashed various parts of the state and Dalhousie was the wettest in the state recording 79 mm downpour, followed by Chauri 74.1 mm, Kasauli 42 mm, Rohru 30 mm, Paonta 28.8 mm, Shimla 26.6 mm, Kahu and Chamba 25 mm each, Bilas and Renuka 24 mm each and Kataula 23.6 mm. PTI BPL IJT