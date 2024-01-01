Severe cold grips Punjab, Haryana; day-temperatures drop sharply

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Severe cold gripped Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with day-temperatures plummeting sharply below normal limits.

Advertisment

Fog enveloped the region during the day-time.

Biting cold swept Chandigarh during the day, with the city recording a high of 11.8 degrees Celsius, which was six notches below normal limits, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.

In Punjab, icy cold winds made people in Ludhiana and Patiala reel under the chill during day-time, as both places recorded below normal maximums of 10.6 degrees Celsius and 10.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Advertisment

Amritsar recorded a high of 11.7 degrees Celsius while Rupnagar and Mohali registered near similar highs of 10.8 degrees Celsius and 11.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Bathinda recorded a maximum of 13 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala braved the chill during the day, with maximum temperature settling at 10.8 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

Karnal, Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa also recorded below normal maximum temperatures at 10.8, 12, 11.8, 11.7 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, cold weather conditions also prevailed during previous night also.

Gurdaspur recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

Faridkot recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.2 degrees Celsius and Amritsar 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius while Hisar, Narnaul and Bhiwani recorded respective minimums of 8.3 degrees Celsius, 8.8 degrees Celsius and 8.3 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN CK