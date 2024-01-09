Severe cold grips Punjab, Haryana; maximum temperatures register sharp drop

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with temperatures registering a sharp fall during the day, according to the meteorological department.

Advertisment

Fog reduced visibility at several places in the morning.

Cold wave has intensified in the region over the past few days with maximum temperatures hovering below normal limits. Night temperatures too have been settling below normal at some places.

Icy cold winds during the day brought down Chandigarh's maximum temperature to 10.5 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.

Advertisment

A local resident, Baldev Chand (75), said he has stopped going for his daily walks due to the cold and foggy weather.

"We have heard about Kashmir's harshest winter spell 'Chillai Kalan' but it seems that the current spell of cold weather here is no less," he said.

Punjab also reeled under cold.

Advertisment

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department's weather report.

Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, Patiala 11 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 11.2 degrees Celsius, and Bathinda and Faridkot 10 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, Hisar 12 degrees Celsius, Karnal 10.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 12.2 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani 11.7 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN DIV DIV