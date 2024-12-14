Severe cold wave conditions in parts of Rajasthan; Fatehpur records minus 1.3 degrees C

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) A severe cold wave continued in many areas of Rajasthan, with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest minimum temperature at minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions were recorded in several parts of the state on Friday night.

Karauli was recorded a minimum temperature of at 1.9 degrees Celsius, followed by 2.4 degrees in Churu, 2.6 degrees in Bhilwara, 3.0 degrees in Sirohi, 3.2 degrees in Chittorgarh, 4.0 degrees in Pilani, 4.5 degrees in Jaipur, and 4.9 degrees Celsius in Sangaria.

The weather in the state remained mainly dry over the last 24 hours, the IMD said, adding that the cold wave conditions are expected to continue. PTI AG ARD ARD