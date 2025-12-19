Severe cold wave grips Bihar, school timings in Patna changed

Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) Severe cold wave conditions gripped Bihar on Friday, with dense fog affecting visibility in several parts of the state, officials said.

In view of the situation, the district administration of Patna changed the timings of all schools.

As per an official order, all private and government schools, anganwadi centres and coaching classes will hold academic activities from 10 am to 3.30 pm from December 20 to December 25.

Gayaji was the coldest place in the state in the last 24 hours, with the mercury dipping to 12.2 degrees Celsius. Saran recorded 12.3 degrees C, while both the minimum and maximum temperatures at Dehri in Rohtas remained at 12.5 degrees C.

Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 13.1 degrees C.

Kishanganj district reported the maximum temperature of the state, at 25.1 degrees C. PTI PKD SOM