Severe cold wave in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh records season's coldest night

Chandigarh, Jan 13 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana reeled under intense cold conditions on Tuesday, with their common capital Chandigarh recording a minimum of 2.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in nine years.

A weather department official told PTI that Chandigarh had recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius on January 11, 2017 and 2.1 degrees Celsius on January 24, 2016.

Freezing cold swept many places in Punjab, where Ballowal Saunkhri in SBS Nagar recorded 0 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda recorded 1.6 degrees, while Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar recorded respective minimums of 2.6 degrees, 3 degrees and 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot and Hoshiarpur were also under the grip of severe cold recording respective lows of 2 degrees and 2.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar and Narnaul reeled under biting chill recording respective minimum temperatures of 1.5 degrees and 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram, which had on Monday recorded a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday registered a minimum of 3.3 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a minimum of 2 degrees, Rohtak 3.8 degrees, Ambala 4.2 degrees while Faridabad registered a low of 4.3 degrees Celsius.