Severe heatwave conditions in Rajasthan; possibility of light rain in some regions from Apr 10

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, with Barmer recording the highest maximum temperature in the state over the last 24 hours at 46.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the period of severe heat in the state is likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

However, due to the activation of a new western disturbance, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds at speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour, and light rain at some places in parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Jodhpur divisions on April 10-11.

Due to the effect of storm rains, there is a strong possibility of a drop in temperature by 2 to 4 degrees, providing relief from the severe heat during this period.

Temperatures are expected to rise again from April 14-15, bringing another period of severe heat starting in southwestern Rajasthan.