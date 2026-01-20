Severed head of infant found in Patna: Police

Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) A severed head of an infant was found in Patna district, police said on Tuesday.

The severed head was found near Kachhi Dargah (a tomb) in Fatuha area on Monday, the police said.

Investigations have been launched to trace the torso and the identity of the infant, an officer said.

Talking to reporters, SP (Rural) Kundan Kumar said, "A severed head of a two-to-three-month-old child was found here. The torso was missing. The matter is being investigated." He said that an FIR has been registered, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team had arrived along with a dog squad.

"The FSL team has collected blood samples and other evidence. All the police stations in Patna district have been asked to check if any child between one month and one year of age is missing, and to notify their parents so they can verify if the child is theirs," Kumar said.

The SP said that CCTV cameras were not installed in the area where the head was found, adding that the police were investigating the matter.

He said that a team has been formed under the leadership of Fatuha SDPO 1, which is investigating the matter. PTI SUK RG