Severed head of suspected calf found in Meerut, cops launch probe

Meerut (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A severed head, suspected to be of a calf, found on a road on Thursday sent the locals in fury in Meerut, with some suspecting it to be a deliberate act, done to vitiate the atmosphere ahead of Diwali.

Advertisment

Medical Police Station in-charge Shailesh Kumar, however, said that a stray dog may have dragged the severed head onto the road.

"It appears that a dog brought it from somewhere and left it on the street," Kumar said.

All the same, police registered a case under sections 3/8 of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act against unknown persons and started a probe into the incident.

Advertisment

"We are reviewing footage from nearby cameras. Anyone found guilty will not be spared," Kumar said.

The incident drew sharp reactions from Hindu leaders in the area.

Hindu activist Sachin Sirohi, who staged a protest at the spot of the finding, said, "This is a conspiracy to disrupt the peace in the city, especially on a festival." PTI COR KIS VN VN