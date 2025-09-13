Sewa Pakhwada: Delhi govt set to kickstart development initiatives marking PM Modi's 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Delhi government will launch multiple projects, including multilevel car parkings at GK and Punjabi Bagh, the long-awaited foot overbridge for Rajputana Rifles and the Nand Nagari flyover, under 'Sewa Pakhwada' marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, officials said on Saturday.

Union Minister Amit Shah will launch 15 projects, including hospital blocks, 101 Arogya Mandir and 150 dialysis centres on PM Modi's birthday on September 17 at a Delhi government event at Thyagraj Stadium.

It will be followed by the launch of other projects and initiatives of the Delhi government in the coming days, in celebration of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The celebration will see a mix of inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies across the national capital, aimed at improving connectivity, sanitation, public health, and environmental sustainability.

Among the most awaited projects is the foundation stone laying for a foot overbridge near the Rajputana Rifles regiment base in Delhi Cantt, bringing long-overdue relief to hundreds of soldiers and their families who were forced to pass through a filthy underpass for local commute in the area.

Further, to boost parking infra, three automated multilevel car parking facilities, a shuttle-type system at M-Block Market, Greater Kailash-I, and puzzle-type systems at Bharat Darshan Park and Punjabi Bagh Cremation Ground, will be launched during Sewa Pakhwara, officials said.

In a major push for green energy and sanitation, the city will also witness the inauguration of a 200-ton-per-day (TPD) biogas plant at Nangli Sakrawati, along with a 100 TPD municipal solid waste to compressed biogas plant at Ghogha Dairy, they said.

Sanitation and water treatment projects, including 564 MLD Okhla STP, Keshopur Ph-II & III STPs, and the rehabilitation of Kondli WWTP (Phases I, III) under the Yamuna Action Plan-III, will be unveiled. Additionally, the Ring Road/Yamuna Swachhata Abhiyan will be launched during the fortnight.

Educational and healthcare initiatives will also take centre stage with the inauguration of CM Shri Schools, a new MC Primary School at Prem Nagar, and a new block at Karampura Centre of BR Ambedkar University.

A new fire station at Narela and the foundation of a Rs 65 crore grid station near Mandoli Jail, set to benefit 38,000 residents, will also be unveiled.

Other key initiatives include the launch of an Organ Transplant & Awareness Portal, inter-state bus service, transport route rationalisation, and the launch of 100 new buses under the "Sewa Pakhwada" campaign for the launch of a total of 75 projects, schemes and programmes of the Delhi government.