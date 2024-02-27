Sewage discharge in Hindon river: NGT directs authorities to take action

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate action within the shortest period of time to prevent the discharge of sewage from a residential colony in Greater Noida in the Hindon river.

The tribunal has also sought a response from the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Greater Noida Authority.

The NGT was hearing a plea claiming that sewer waste from the Shivam Enclave Colony in Greater Noida was being discharged into the river.

In January, the tribunal had sought reports in this regard from authorities, including the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate.

Taking note of the reports, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal said, "Shivam Enclave Colony, Old Haibatpur is situated in the floodplain area of the Hindon river and it has no sewerage network and the sewage generated from it is directly discharged in the Hindon river." "Hence, the authorities concerned are required to take appropriate action to ensure that not only the floodplain is protected but also the discharge of untreated sewage in the Hindon river is prevented within the shortest time," the bench, also comprising expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, said.

It also sought an action-taken report within four weeks.

In an order passed last week, the tribunal also issued a notice seeking a response from the CEO of the Greater Noida Authority.

The matter has been posted on May 6 for further proceedings. PTI MNR RC