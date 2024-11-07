Sewage surveillance could be critical to tackling antibiotic resistance, researchers find

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Sewage surveillance could help address inequities in communities vulnerable to infectious diseases, by capturing a "snapshot" of antibiotic resistance, according to a recent study.

Advertisment

Low- and middle-income communities around the world are projected to bear a major brunt of the burden of infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance.

Researchers from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, US, analysed 240 human stool samples from across 23 countries and 211 urban sewage samples from 60 countries to study antibiotic resistance at the genetic level.

The team found that compared to testing an individual for antibiotic resistance, monitoring sewage was more efficient and comprehensive.

Advertisment

Sewage surveillance also revealed how socioeconomic factors could be driving the issue, which the World Health Organization has deemed "one of the top global public health threats".

Antibiotic resistance occurs when disease-causing microbes evolve to become immune or resistant to drugs designed to kill them, thereby rendering the drugs ineffective. Studies have been calling for governments the world over to establish strong genomic surveillance systems for combatting the public health concern.

The study, published in the journal Nature Water, found that the nature of information of antibiotic resistance obtained from human stool samples was different to that obtained from urban sewage samples.

Advertisment

Urban sewage was found to reveal higher number of genes carrying antibiotic resistance information and diversity, compared to human stool.

"We found that sewage and human faecal resistome compositions were distinct, with sewage exhibiting higher relative antibiotic resistance gene abundance and total diversity than human faeces," the authors wrote.

Data on stool and sewage samples used in the study were publicly available and the countries represented different socio-economic statuses, the researchers said.

Advertisment

For examining links between antibiotic resistance genes and socio-economic factors, the team used data, including health and governance indicators from World Bank databases.

The researchers also found that differences in antibiotic resistance genes within a country were lower than those between countries.

The findings showed that sewage surveillance is emerging as a powerful tool in the fight against antibiotic resistance and also has the potential to protect vulnerable communities more effectively, the authors said.

Advertisment

The study was part of a collaboration at the Virgina Tech university that was using sewage surveillance on campus for fighting against water-borne diseases.

"The distinctions between human faecal and sewage resistomes revealed in this study are key considerations in the advancement of sewage surveillance efforts aimed at informing the antibiotic resistance status of human populations," they wrote. PTI KRS KRS KRS