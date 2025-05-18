Sex racket busted after raid on Bhiwandi restaurant, three arrested

Thane, May 18 (PTI) Three persons, including two women, were arrested after a sex racket operating from a restaurant was busted in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

A raid was carried out on the restaurant in Rajnoli village on Friday by the police's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC), the official said.

"Three persons, including two women, were arrested, while four persons, one of them a minor, were rescued. The rescued persons have been shifted to the Shanti Van women's correctional home in Ulhasanagar," said AHTC senior inspector Chetna Chowdhary.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official added. PTI COR BNM