Sex racket busted at Gurugram guest house, 4 held

Gurugram, May 31 (PTI) The Gurugram police has busted a sex racket running in a guest house here, officials said on Friday.

Four people, including the operator and the manager of the guest house, were arrested on Thursday, they said.

According to police, they received information about a sex racket being run in the Muskan Hotel and Guest House where they would charge Rs 500 to Rs 700 from each customer.

In a bid to bust the racket, the police formed a team and a decoy customer was sent to the guest house. He spoke to the manager Ajay Kumar and negotiated a deal, police said.

The decoy customer then entered a room with a girl and called the police who were waiting outside, they said.

The police raided the hotel and arrested the four accused, guest house operator Sonu and manager Kumar along with their associates Digvijay and Santosh, they said.

During the raid, seven women, residents of Assam, Delhi, Nepal and West Bengal, were rescued, a senior police officer said.

An FIR was registered against the four accused under the sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, police said.

"All the four accused were let off on bail after they joined the investigation. Further probe is underway", a senior police officer said.