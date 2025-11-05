Sex racket busted at hotel in UP's Basti, six held

Basti (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district on Tuesday busted an alleged sex racket operating from a hotel along the national highway and arrested six people, including the hotel owner, officials said.

Circle Officer (Harraiya) Sanjay Singh said that acting on a tip-off, local police raided GC Palace Hotel in the Harraiya area. During the operation, several men and women were found in compromising positions inside the rooms, he said.

Police recovered six mobile phones, 10 packets of condoms, and some tablets from the spot, along with Rs 2,050 in cash.

The arrested include hotel owner, Harishchandra Verma, who allegedly arranged women from outside the district and charged clients between Rs 200 and Rs 500 per person, Singh said.

Locals told police that the hotel had been running the illegal activity for the past three months. A case has been registered against the accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and all six have been sent to jail, officials said.

The CO added that surprise inspections will continue at hotels situated along the national highway and that those found involved in such illegal activities "will not be spared". PTI COR KIS SKY SKY