Sex racket busted at Navi Mumbai hotel; two held

Thane, Apr 28 (PTI) The police have busted a sex racket operating out of a hotel and arrested two persons in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a hotel in the Vishnu Nagar locality of Digha on Saturday and rescued four women, the official said.

The accused, Kiran Hairam Meghwal (42) and Kunal Rajendra Parkar (32), the manager of the hotel, were arrested under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), he said. PTI COR ARU