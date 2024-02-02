Sex racket busted at resort in Thane district; one held

Thane: A 27-year-old woman was arrested after the police busted a sex racket at a resort in Mira-Bhayander town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided a resort in the Uttan area of Mira-Bhayander on January 29 and rescued three women in their 20s during the operation, senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao said.

The accused, Artidevi Pankajkumar Lehar, was arrested under section 370(3) (trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials from the AHTC sent a decoy customer to the resort and apprehended the accused while she was negotiating a deal, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.