Sex racket busted at salon in Nagpur; two booked

Nagpur, Jul 13 (PTI) The Nagpur police have busted a sex racket operating out of a salon in the city and booked two managers of the establishment, an official said on Saturday.

The social security branch (SSB) of the crime branch raided a salon on West High Court Road on Friday night and found a prostitution racket operating out of the premises, the official said.

The police nabbed Akanksha alias Ritika alias Kumud Hiralal Meshram (26) and Sophia alias Neetu Zakir Sekh (30), who were managing the establishment, he said.

The police also rescued three women who were forced into prostitution, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) at Sitabuldi police station, the official said. PTI COR ARU