Sex racket busted by Navi Mumbai cops, autorickshaw driver held

Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver was arrested on Friday by the Navi Mumbai police's Anti Human Trafficking Cell for alleged involvement in a sex racket, an official said.

Acting on a tip off that was confirmed by a decoy, a lodge was raided on Thursday night and the accused, identified as Pradeep Yadav, was arrested when he arrived with a victim in his three-wheeler, the APMC police station official said.

The woman was rescued while a hunt is on for more people involved in the racket, the official added. PTI COR BNM