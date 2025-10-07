Sex racket busted, eight women rescued from Mumbai bar

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Police have busted a sex racket operating from a bar here with the arrest of three persons and rescued eight women, on official said on Tuesday.

In a joint operation, teams of RCF police station and Tilak Nagar police station raided Pramila Bar and Restaurant in suburban Chembur on Sunday after sending a decoy customer, he said.

The owner and manager of the establishment were arrested along with a customer.

The action was taken after receiving a tip-off that prostitution was being carried out at the bar, said the official.

The rescued women belong to various parts of the city. They were lured into the trade by individuals already engaged in such activities in their neighbourhoods, they told police.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK