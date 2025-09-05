Sex racket busted in 2 Mathura guesthouses, several women rescued

Mathura: Police in Mathura have busted alleged sex rackets being run from two guesthouses in the city, rescuing several women and arresting one of the operators along with a customer, officials said.

The raids were conducted Thursday evening in the Kotwali and Highway police station areas, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Ashna Chaudhary said the crackdown followed recent operations in which 15 women were rescued from two similar establishments.

"The police had been making efforts to identify guesthouses indulging in such illegal and immoral activities for quick profit," she said.

During the raid at a guesthouse on Sonkh Road under the Kotwali police station, five women and a customer were allegedly found in objectionable circumstances, Chaudhary said. The guesthouse operator, identified as Deepak Khandelwal, was also taken into custody.

In another raid in the Highway police station area, six women were rescued. However, the guesthouse's owner and a customer managed to escape during the commotion, officials said.

Officials said a large quantity of objectionable material was seized from the premises, adding that cases have been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway.