Sex racket busted in Bhubaneswar after girl rescued; four arrested

Bhubaneswar, Oct 18 (PTI) A teenage girl, initially thought to have been rescued in a distressed state from the roadside in Bhubaneswar, was found to be a victim of sexual assault, leading to the busting of a sex racket operating in Laxmisagar area, police said on Saturday.

The 16-year-old girl, a resident of Jharkhand, was admitted to Capital Hospital after a woman reportedly rescued her from Ashok Nagar on Thursday night. However, during further investigation, it was found that the woman was involved in sex racket, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said.

Police traced the woman with the help of an autorickshaw driver spotted in the CCTV footage. A raid was conducted in Laxmisagar area, where police found violations under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Two women pimps and the house owner were arrested, and three girls forced into sex work were rescued, the DCP said.

One person, who allegedly raped the minor victim, has also been arrested. She is currently undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital.

Two separate cases have been registered -- one under the POCSO Act and sections related to sexual assault at the Capital police station, and another under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Laxmisagar police station.

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation was denied permission to meet the victim at the hospital, party leader Jayshri Patnaik said.

Addressing a press conference, BJD women's wing leaders -- Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo, senior general secretary Sumitra Jena, and general secretary Ranjita Sahu -- criticised the BJP-led state government, alleging a failure to ensure women's safety.

They claimed that during BJP's 16-month rule, over 37,750 cases of violence against women, including rape, molestation, and murder, have been reported. Despite repeated protests by opposition parties, no effective action has been taken, they said. PTI AAM SOM AAM ACD