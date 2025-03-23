Sex racket busted in Delhi's Paharganj; 23 rescued, seven arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a sex racket operating in the Paharganj area here, rescuing 23 women, including three minors and 10 Nepalese nationals, an official said on Sunday.

Seven people involved in human trafficking were arrested in the joint operation carried out by teams from the Paharganj Police Station, Shardhanand Marg Police Post and Himmatgarh Police Post.

"Based on inputs and surveillance, police identified key locations involved in the illegal trade. The accused were allegedly luring women from West Bengal, Nepal, and other states under false pretences and forcing them into prostitution," a senior police officer said.

They were housed in a room in the Paharganj main market area, before being sent to various hotels.

The officer said before the raid, teams conducted surveillance and deployed decoy customers at suspected locations.

"Once the illegal activities were confirmed, teams raided multiple locations, including hotels. The victims were found being transported on scooters to different locations. The teams rescued 23 women, including three minors and arrested seven accused," said the officer.

Those arrested have been identified as Nurshed Alam (21), Md Rahul Alam (22), Abdul Mannan (30), Taushif Rexa, Shamim Alam (29), Md Jarul (26) and Monish (26), police said.