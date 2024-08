Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) Police on Friday claimed to have busted a sex racket in West Bengal’s Howrah area and arrested 12 people for their alleged involvement.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a hotel situated on Sarat Chatterjee Street and nabbed the accused, officials said.

Those arrested include five women and the hotel manager.

“We have started an investigation into it. Further details will be known after the probe,” a police officer added. PTI SCH RBT