Sex racket busted in Navi Mumbai; two girls rescued, one man arrested

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Two minor girls were rescued after a prostitution racket was busted in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

On a tip off about one Harish running a flesh trade racket, the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch started a probe on February 20, the official said.

"A decoy customer was sent to verify the information, following which a trap was laid in front of a hotel in Sector 11. The Anti Human Trafficking Cell nabbed Harish Vikas Chhari, a resident of Koparkhairane, while his associate Raj Singh is on the run. Two minor girls were rescued," the CBD Belapur police station official said.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added. PTI COR BNM