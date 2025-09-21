Sex racket busted in Palghar; 3 women rescued, hotel manager held

Palghar, Sep 21 (PTI) Police have rescued three women who were forced into prostitution at a hotel and arrested its 39-year-old manager in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, personnel of the local crime branch and the immoral human trafficking prevention cell conducted a raid at the hotel located in the Boisar area on September 18.

It came to light that the hotel manager, hailing from Patiala in Punjab, was luring women into prostitution and using the income generated from their exploitation to sustain his livelihood, an official from Boisar police station said.

The manager was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.

The rescued women have been shifted to a rehabilitation and care centre, the police added. PTI COR GK