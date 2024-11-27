Advertisment
National

Sex racket busted in Thane; woman held

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Sex racket Human Trafficking Flesh trade

Thane: Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket and rescued two other women who were forced into prostitution in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip, members of the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) used a decoy to apprehend the accused woman, who used social media to operate the racket, near a hotel close to Ambernath railway station, they said.

Two other women, aged 25 and 26, who were forced into flesh trade were sent to a rescue home, the AHTC official said.

An FIR was registered against the arrested woman under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe